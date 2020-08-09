North Korea: Kim Jong Un Orders Distribution Of Aid In City Under Coronavirus Lockdown

According to State media of North Korea, Kim Jong Un has ordered to distribute aid to the border city of Kaesong, the area which was locked down last month to curb the spread of contagious coronavirus. In the month of July, North Korean authorities invoked a state of emergency in the city to a maximum level saying that they had discovered the country’s first suspected coronavirus case. A report by state media KCNA says a train carrying goods arrived in the “totally blocked” city of Kaesong on August 7. They also added the Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has made sure that emergency measures imposed for supplying food and medicines right after the city of Kaesong was totally blocked and, he saw to it that lots of rice and subsidy were sent to the city.

Pyongyang said last month a defector, who had left for South Korea three years ago returned to North Korea through illegal ways. Later the man showed symptoms of coronavirus and he was put under strict quarantine. But yet North Korea has not confirmed whether he is positive or negative for the infection. If confirmed, it would be the first officially recognized case of COVID-19 in North Korea.

Kim's visit to the flooded zone

Kim Jong Un visited parts of southern North Korea where days of torrential rains have flooded hundreds of houses and vast areas of agricultural land, state media reported Friday. The Korean Central News Agency said Kim inspected a town in North Hwanghae province where a water levee gave way due to the heavy rains and rainstorms.It said the levee break left more than 730 single-floored houses and 600-odd hectares of rice field inundated and 179 housing blocks destroyed in Unpha County. KCNA said no human casualties have been reported.

(Image credit: AP)

