North Korea Vows To Redeploy Military In Demilitarized Zones, Rejects South's Peace Offer

In a significant development worsening the situation between North and South Korea, the former has rejected the latter's peace proposal of sending special envoys to the North and has decided to redeploy armed forces across the demilitarized zones along the border.

'Tactless and sinister proposal'

KCNA, the North's mouthpiece, reported on Wednesday that Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong-un announced that North Korea rejected "the tactless and sinister proposal" of South Korea.

Moon “greatly favours sending special envoys for ‘tiding over crises’ and raises preposterous proposals frequently, but he has to clearly understand that such a trick will no longer work on us,” KCNA said.

“The solution to the present crisis between the North and the South caused by the incompetence and irresponsibility of the South Korean authorities is impossible and it can be terminated only when proper price is paid,” KCNA reported.

The North has also destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office which was a de facto embassy of the two nations and cut all communication lines with South Korea amid rising tension in the Korean peninsula.

On June 15, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged North Korea to not reverse the progress made on peace front and return to talks amid rising tension in inter-Korean relations. In a meeting with senior aides, Moon said that the promises of peace on the Korean peninsula by Chairman Kim Jong Un before 80 million people cannot be turned back.

“North Korea should not cut communications, raise tension and try to go back to the past era of confrontation,” said the President.

Following the row over anti-Pyongyang leaflets, South Korea had announced to press charges against the activist groups that have been throwing the leaflets near the de-militarised zone. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement the groups violated the agreement between the leaders of the North and the South and created tension.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said separately that it closely monitors North Korean military activities and was prepared to strongly counter any future provocations. The South’s vice unification minister, Suh Ho, who was Seoul’s top official at the liaison office, called the demolition an “unprecedentedly senseless act” that shocked “not only our people but the whole world.”

