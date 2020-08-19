Kim Jong Un To Convene Crucial WPK Meeting For The First Time In 8 Months

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un on August 19 is convening a crucial party meeting for the first time in eight months. Last time, Kim held such a meeting was in late December, where for four days the political bureau met to discuss the economy and state security, following which the leader of DPRK and also warned US President Donald Trump that the country would no longer be bound by his pledge to stop missile testings. However, this time, the meeting is being dubbed 'secret' by the international community as there is little information on what's on the table for talks.

"The Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea decided to convene the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the WPK on August 19 in order to discuss and decide on an issue of crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the Party," the little information that the state-run KCNA gave in regards to the meeting.

If media reports are to be believed, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK may talk about the recent flooding, rehabilitation of flood-stricken people, and also about the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Worker's Party of Korea. It is also being speculated that Kim may reshuffle his bureaucrats in order to ramp up the works related to restoration of flood damages ahead of the crucial revolution anniversary.

WPK meeting

The sixth meeting of the political bureau of the seventh central committee of the Worker's Party will be reportedly held at the office building of the headquarters of the Party Central Committee and is expected to be attended by members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and members and alternate members of the Politburo.

(Image Credit: AP)