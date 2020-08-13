Kim Jong Un Sees Relationship With Trump As ‘fantasy Film’, Say ‘Rage’ Publishers

After back-to-back sensational books on US President Donald Trump, a new book is set to unveil 25 private letters exchanged between him and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. Kim has described that the bond between the two leaders is like a “fantasy film”, according to the publisher of the book titled Rage.

The publisher, Simon & Schuster, said Pulitzer-winning investigative journalist Bob Woodward has obtained the personal letters exchanged between the two leaders that have not been public before. The relationship between Trump and Kim has been unpredictable, which a Pyongyang official had described as “special relationship”.

“Rage goes behind the scenes like never before, with stunning new details about early national security decisions and operations and Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest,” the website says.

The book draws on a series of exclusive interviews of Trump and shows how the response of the US President to the pandemic was rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president. According to Simon & Schuster, Rage draws from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand witnesses, as well as participants’ notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents.

“Rage will be the foundational account of the Trump presidency, its turmoil, contradictions and risks. It is an essential document for any voter seeking an accurate inside view of the Trump years - volatile and vivid,” it added.

Book by Trump's niece

Simon & Schuster recently published a book by Mary L Trump which described a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. The 55-year-old clinical psychologist has shed a light on “strange and harmful relationship” between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr Trump and Donald Trump.

Mary explains how specific events and general family patterns created the “damaged man” who occupies the highest office of the United States. The book, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, revealed how Trump became the man who now “threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric”.

