Knitters From Around The Globe Making Items For Animals Injured In Australia Bushfires

People around the world are reportedly knitting protective pouches and blankets for homeless animals who were injured in the Australian bushfires in NSW region. Belinda Orellana, a founding member of The Animal Rescue Craft Guild informed an international media outlet that the organisation had put out a call to volunteers who are able to knit and sew to make a number of items including pouches for joeys, wraps for bat and mittens for koalas. She further added that the response has been amazing.

The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild publishes instructions on Facebook for things crafters can make to help wild animals injured in the bushfires. pic.twitter.com/WM5xPJ40PD — Snuva (@Snuva) January 3, 2020

Amid the Australian bushfires, thousands of animals were left injured, displaced and the animal rescue organisation sent out their items to thousands of rescue groups all over Australia. Orellana further told the media outlet that her organisation creates and supplies items to rescue groups and carers around the country who take in care for the wildlife. She informed that knitters from as far as Singapore, UK and Germany crafted items for the injured animals. While speaking to an international media outlet, one volunteer from New Zealand said that she is planning to make as many as possible by asking fabric outlets for fabric donations.

To further save the injured animals, Mogo Zoo has taken all precautionary measures to ensure animal safety from the encroaching bushfires. The staff at the zoo was also helped by the former federal MP Emma Husar, who set up a GoFundMe for the zoo. According to international media reports, the funding page was able to raise approximately $30,000, which has been used to buy a generator, water, firefighting pump and animal food.

Species affected by bushfires

According to international media reports, the wildlife rescue services have rescued some of the kangaroos and treated them for burnt feet pads, however, they have estimated that millions of animals have already been killed by the bushfires. According to reports, many species including kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, possums, wombats and echidnas have been affected by the wild bushfires and koalas are feared to be among the hardest hit, with an estimated 30 per cent of just one koala colony on the country's northeast coast thought to be lost.

