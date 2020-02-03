Koalas Killed After Loggers Bulldoze Plantation In Australia

Dozens of Koalas were slaughtered by a logging industry only a few weeks after thousands were killed in the devastating wildfires in Australia. 63-year-old Helen Oakley, took to social media to post an emotional video from bulldozed bluegum plantation in Portland, Victoria.

'Mothers killed with their babies'

Oakley who found the dead koalas amongst the fallen trees said that a logging company had bulldozed 140 acres and killed all their koalas. Talking to international media, she said that there were koalas just lying dead adding that mothers were killed along with their little babies. She also said that Australia should be ashamed of this before saying Koalas need help.

Friends, there is a distressing situation unfolding in Victoria and it has nothing to do with bushfires. Heartbreaking photos of injured and dead koalas from a razed Bluegum Plantation in Portland are circulating across social media. [thread] pic.twitter.com/vLOz0WH1xt — Animals Australia (@AnimalsAus) February 1, 2020

Speaking about the tragedy, she said she found 10 dead koalas and counted 70 to 80 live animals in gum trees who were rescued thereafter. She added that some were even decomposed so it was obvious that they were lying there for quite some time. The habitation was harvested from the Plantation in December.

Posting a video on Facebook, Local MP for the region Andy Meddick described the scene in Portland as ‘absolutely abhorrent’, while confirming state officials in Victoria had launched an investigation.

Animal protection charity Animals Australia told international media that they sent vets to help with recovery operations. The organisation said By law, the companies that own these plantations must provide koala “spotters” to identify koalas in trees before logging commences so that animals can be safely removed and relocated. There is also a legal responsibility to ensure the welfare of koalas after logging has ceased.

