Australian Soldiers Win Internet As They Feed Koalas Rescued From Bushfire

In a heartwarming gesture, Australian soldiers used their rest days to cuddle and feed koalas rescued from the deadly bushfire. Personnel of the 6th Regiment Emergency Support Force lent a helping hand at the Cleland Wildlife Park to support the furry animals by feeding them and building climbing mounts inside the park, the Australian Army said in a Facebook post.

“A great morale boost for our hard-working team in the Adelaide Hills,” wrote the Army.

In the photographs released by the Australian Army on social media platforms, the soldiers can be seen holding koalas covered in blankets and feeding them at the Cleland Wildlife Park. Netizens were all praise for the soldiers for the wonderful gesture. “Someone has to say it - feeding the drop bears! 😆 Heartwarming, and wonderful, thanks to all the ADF for being there,” commented a user.

“God bless ALL of you and everyone else, firefighters veterinarians and just regular people like me it came in and helped! this will never be forgotten! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I have always loved Australians and the country as well! it’s on my bucket list to come and visit 🙏” commented another user.

State of emergency

Australia has been witnessing one of the deadliest bushfires and authorities have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and its surrounding regions. The decision was taken after high temperatures and strong winds threatened to ignite a bushfire beyond the control of the fire responders.

The Orroral fire (ACT) is moving in an easterly direction towards NSW. This fire will likely cross the NSW border tomorrow, becoming the Clear Range Fire. Winds are expected to increase from 9am onwards pushing the fire towards a number of rural areas throughout the day. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/yGWEhASFLP — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 31, 2020

Last week, three US residents died after a firefighting aircraft crashed in southern New South Wales (NSW) on January 23. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the Large Air Tanker (LAT) crashed in the Snowy Monaro area where it was operating to control the deadly bushfires.

