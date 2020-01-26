Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Spotted Attending Lunar New Year Concert

North Korean government recently released a photograph of leader Kim Jong Un. The photo showed the Korean leader attending the Lunar New Year's Day at Samjiyon theatre in Pyongyang. At the concert, Kim was accompanied by his wife and Kim Kyong Hui, who is said to be his aunt, international media reported.

Kim Kyong Hui also present

Reportedly, The Korean Central News Agency dispatch reported that the name of Kim Kyong Hui was included in the list stating the names of top Korean leaders who attended the performance. North Korea’s main newspaper also released a photograph showing Hui sitting near the Korean leader. North Korean state media has not officially identified Kim Kyong Hui as Kim Jong Un's aunt, but foreign experts who have long tracked the Kim family agree on the fact. Meanwhile, people came out to witness the dragon dances and drummers who participated in the event.

Members of the Chinese community came out and danced in their traditional attires to mark the Chinese New Year at the Eiffel Tower on January 25. France was the first country in Europe where the deadly coronavirus case was reported. Not just in France but people in Taiwan, North Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Cuba also came out to celebrate the Chinese New Year. In Taiwan, thousands of people wearing face masks came out to pray at the Longshan Temple in the capital city of Taipei.

In Hong Kong, people stood in queues to plant their incense sticks and pray. People also touched the large rat statue as they do every year. However, the fireworks show and a four-day carnival that was set to begin on Sunday was cancelled in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Paris Celebrates Lunar New Year At The Eiffel Tower Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Hong Kong Temple Ritual Predicts Lunar New Year's Fortune

In China, most people stayed at home as major temples and tourist sites remained closed as authorities sought to contain the virus. China cancelled all temple fairs, games for children and booths selling snacks were also shut during the Lunar New Year. People in Wuhan city had to remain in the town as the city is under a complete lockdown with all public transport suspended.

Read: Kim Jong Un's Aunt Makes An Appearance After Being Presumed Dead For Last 6 Years

Read: More Coronavirus Cases 'likely' In Australia, Says Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy



