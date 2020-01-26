More Coronavirus Cases 'likely' In Australia, Says Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy

Australia's Chief Medical Officer has warned the public that there might be more confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus in the country. The Federal government is reportedly exploring plans to evacuate Australian citizens from the epicentre of the pandemic, Wuhan in central China. Following the confirmation of four cases, Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy has said more cases of SARS-like virus were likely.

New South Wales Health had said on January 26 that the fourth person has tested positive in Australia even though more follow up is still needed. After flying in from China, three men have been hospitalised in Sydney while another man in his 50's is currently being treated for a possible infection in Melbourne. However, Murphy has told reporters that the officials are 'incredibly well prepared' to isolate and deal with the 'more cases' which are 'highly likely'.

The deadly 2019-nCoV has already infected thousands and reportedly killed 56 people, however, still does not constitute as a global emergency as of yet. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it a public health emergency of international concern citing that while it is an emergency in China, it is yet to become a global health emergency.

Hong Kong on January 25 also declared the virus as an emergency and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam while addressing a press conference further announced that the schools in the city will be suspended until February 17. According to reports, flights are also being stopped across China to try and limit the spread of the virus.

Precautionary measures

In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has also locked down ten cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. Wuhan, where the deadly virus surfaced, has further reportedly announced that it will restrict car traffic in the city from January 26.

The mayor of the city of Wuhan has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning in the backlash of coronavirus.

The Indian embassy in Beijing has also issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. The Embassy said that travellers should avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. It also asked all travellers from China, especially from Wuhan city, to monitor their health closely.

(With inputs from Agencies; Image Credit: AP)