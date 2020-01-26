Paris Celebrates Lunar New Year At The Eiffel Tower Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China is gripped by a deadly coronavirus and has cancelled all festivities across the country in order to prevent the disease from spreading. Meanwhile, the world is not shying away from celebrating the Lunar New Year as people in France gathered under the Eiffel Tower to kick off the festivities.

People came out to witness the dragon dances and drummers that participated in the event. Members of the Chinese community came out and danced with costumes to mark the Chinese New Year at the Eiffel Tower on January 25. France was the first country in Europe where the deadly coronavirus case was reported.

Read: China Implements Fresh Restrictions As Cases Of Coronavirus Increase

Not just in France but people in Taiwan, North Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Cuba also came out to celebrate the Chinese New Year. In Taiwan, thousands of people wearing face masks came out to pray at the Longshan Temple in the capital city of Taipei.

In Hong Kong, people stood in line to plant their incense sticks and say prayers. People also touched the large rat statue as they do every year. However, the fireworks show and a four-day carnival that was set to begin on Sunday was cancelled in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Sri Lankans In China To Be Evacuated Amid Increase In Coronavirus Cases

Lunar New Year celebration amid virus outbreak​​​​​​

In China, most people stayed at home as major temples and tourist sites remained closed as authorities sought to contain the virus. China cancelled all temple fairs, games for children and booths selling snacks were also shuttered during the Lunar New Year. People in Wuhan city had to remain in the town as the city is under a complete lockdown with all public transport suspended.

Read: French Doctor: Virus From China Seems Less Serious Than SARS

The death toll in China's Hubei region, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, has risen to 56 and the number of people infected by the disease is close to 2,000, authorities confirmed to the international press on Sunday.

Out of the 56 people that died, 52 were from Hubei, the province where the outbreak took place, two deaths took place in central Henan province, while one person died in Heilongjiang and Hebei respectively.

Read: China: Death Toll Rises To 56 As Coronavirus Continue To Wreak Havoc

