Kuwait Govt Submits Resignation, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Asks Cabinet To Carry On Duties

The Kuwaiti government, headed by Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, reportedly submitted its resignation on October 6 to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah. According to Kuwait’s state-run news agency KUNA, the prime minister handed in the cabinet’s resignation to the new Emir in anticipation of the parliamentary elections scheduled for November.

Sheikh Nawaf has reportedly expressed his full confidence in the current cabinet and has asked it to carry on its duties, including the preparation for the general elections. He praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and his government in fulfilling their obligations. Reports suggest that Sheikh Nawaf wanted to avoid difficulties of forming a new government when the current cabinet will get dissolved anyway ahead of elections.

The Kuwaiti resigns whenever lawmakers submit a no-confidence motion against top government officials. In September, 10 lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against deputy prime minister and interior minister over COVID-19 response. The last session of the parliament will be held on October 8.

Read: India To Observe One-day State Mourning On October 4 On Death Of Kuwait's Emir

Read: Kuwait Swears In Sheikh Nawaf As New Ruling Emir After Sheikh Sabah's Demise

New Emir appointed

The resignation comes after the anointment of Sheikh Nawaf as Kuwait’s new emir following the death Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in the United States at the age of 91. The 83-year-old Crown Prince was sworn in during a session of the National Assembly amid a 40-day period of national mourning.

Sheikh Nawaf served as Kuwait’s defence minister when Iraqi troops, under the command of Saddam Hussein, attacked the oil-rich state in 1990. According to media reports, he is popular within the ruling family and largely maintained a low profile all these years. While the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain opted for a dramatic change in their foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel, Kuwait’s policy is expected to remain unchanged during Sheikh Nawaf’s reign.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the constitution... the cabinet calls upon the crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the Emir of the State of Kuwait," deputy prime minister Anas Khalid Al-Saleh had said during a televised address on September 29.

Read: Deeply Saddened By Demise Of Amir Of Kuwait, Close Friend Of India: Prez Kovind

Read: Kuwait's Cabinet Says Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Sworn In As Ruling Emir

(Image: AP)