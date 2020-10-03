India To Observe One-day State Mourning On October 4 On Death Of Kuwait's Emir

India will observe one day’s State Mourning on October 4 as a mark of respect for Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 91. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will also be no official entertainment on the day.

Sheikh Sabah was widely regarded for his diplomatic achievements ever since he became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006. The former Emir was known for pushing regional issues at all international platforms and had organised a donors' conference to raise funds for war-torn Iraq and Syria. Whenever he remained absent in the past, his duties were assigned to his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf, in accordance with the constitutional law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his condolences over the demise of Sheikh Sabah, saying the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. PM Modi said that Sheikh Sabah played a leading role in strengthening the bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait. President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his condolences to Sheikh Sabah’s family and the people of Kuwait.

New Emir sworn in

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was sworn in as Kuwait’s new Emir on September 30 during a session of the National Assembly amid a 40-day period of national mourning. Sheikh Nawaf served as Kuwait’s defence minister when Iraqi troops, under the command of Saddam Hussein, attacked the oil-rich state in 1990. According to media reports, he is popular within the ruling family and largely maintained a low profile all these years.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the constitution... the cabinet calls upon the crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the Emir of the State of Kuwait," deputy prime minister Anas Khalid Al-Saleh said during a televised address.

