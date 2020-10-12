Kyrgyz President Reimposes State Of Emergency In Bishkek Amid Violent Clashes

A spokesperson for Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov’s office on October 12 said that emergency has been reimposed in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city Bishkek. According to the reports by ANI, he said, “Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree, according to which the state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek is re-imposed”. Amid the unrest, the Parliament failed to discuss the two-week state of emergency which was supposed to begin from October 21.

Unrest in Bishkek continues

As per the new decree, the state of emergency will be in force through October 19. However, if the parliament fails to approve, the state of emergency will be automatically lifted on October 15. The Kyrgyzstan parliament, on October 10, used emergency powers and appointed Sadyr Zhaparov as the new Prime Minister amid the soaring civil unrest. According to TASS, the newly elected PM insisted that he has no intention of modifying "the composition and structure" of the new cabinet, adding, that he would not run the parliamentary election next year and will not persecute political dissidents.

Opposition demonstrators in Bishkek ransacked government buildings and destroyed offices as protests erupted against the winning party. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan responded by raising speculations over Sunday's balloting. Demonstrators and opposition member parties demanded to oust President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and demanded to form a new government. In the aftermath of the political crisis, the lawmakers announced the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and nominated former lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov.

