Kyrgyz President 'ready To Leave Post' As Political Crisis Deepens Amid Violent Clashes

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 8 has expressed his willingness to step down from his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and reiterated the need of nation returning to legal order. As reported by press service, Kyrgyz President said that the country shall return the situation to the legal order in the fastest way possible. This comes a day after he held his first talks with the newly appointed speaker of the parliament to end the political crisis that has recently unfolded in the Central Asian country. Mass protests have rocked the nation over the disputed parliamentary election that has already injured more than 1,210 people and killed one.

"We need to return the situation to the legal order as soon as possible. After the appointment of legitimate heads of the executive bodies and the country's return to the legal order, I am ready to leave the post of the president of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan," Jeenbekov said.

The Kyrgyz President also laid emphasis that no post in the government shall be placed above the nation’s integrity as well as unity. According to him, the political situation in Kyrgyzstan has already reached a critical point. The country of 6.5 million had plunged into chaos earlier this week after parliamentary election appeared to show that parties, who had connections with the ruling elite, claiming victory. Protesters not only stormed and seized government buildings but looting was also reported. The Central Election Commission then nullified the October 4 balloting.

"The results of the parliamentary election have been annulled. Now the new parliamentary election must be called. The decision will be made by the Central Election Commission. These measures will reduce the current political tensions," Jeenbekov said.

Opposition announced plans to oust Jeenbekov

In the aftermath of unrest erupting in the nation, according to reports, members of some opposition parties even announced their plans to oust Kyrgyz President and then form an entirely new government. However, these efforts were hindered as several political parties clashed for power and argued over a new prime minister. While protesters started demonstrating on October 5, an emergency session was called on October 6 when lawmakers announced the resignation of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov. For his replacement, they even nominated former lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov and elected Myktybek Abdyldayev as the speaker of the parliament.

