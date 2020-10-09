Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Discusses Political Crisis With Speaker Of Parliament

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov engaged in first-round of talks with the newly appointed speaker of parliament on Thursday, October 8 in a bid to end the political crisis following a disputed parliamentary election.

As per reports, presidential spokeswoman Tolgonai Stamaliyeva informed that Jeenbekov spoke with Myktybek Abdyldayev over the phone and discussed how to bring the country on a “lawful track. Stamaliyeva added that the two also had a high-level discussion regarding the opposition's call for the president's impeachment.

Stamaliyeva said that "the question of the president's voluntary resignation” is not on the agenda. Kyrgyzstan, which has a population of 6.5 million witnessed chaos this week after mass protests erupted the day after the parliamentary election was announced.

Security forces disperse crowd

Earlier this week, Kyrgyz security forces used water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse thousands of people gathered in Bishkek to protest over allegations of rigged elections that handed victories to parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. According to the international media reports, riot police used force on October 4 to disperse the crowd after they tried to break into the government headquarters.

In addition, activists and supporters from 10 opposition parties gathered in Ala-Too square on October 5 and alleged that the parliamentary elections were rigged, with votes being bought and other irregularities marring the polls. As per reports, the clashes continued in close proximity to the Government House with sporadic shootings as demonstrators tried to go back to the square.

Amid the chaos, the Parliament called for a session on the night of October 6 in which the opposition lawmakers demanded the president's resignation and nominated former lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov to replace the incumbent leader. Abdyldayev was elected the parliament speaker on the same day.

Inputs/Image: AP