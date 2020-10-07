Kyrgyzstan Clashes: Number Of Injured People Crosses 900; Election Results Nullified

The Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry on October 7 came up with a new update saying that the number of people injured in the protest in Kyrgyzstan has now reached 911. Earlier, the Ministry had said that a total of 686 people were injured due to clashes between protesters and law enforcement agents. However, in a statement issued on October 7, the ministry said, “According to the latest information available as of 12:30 [06:30 GMT] of October 7, 2020, a total of 911 people (169 over the past 24 hours) sought medical assistance at healthcare facilities. Of them, 705 people were discharged after receiving urgent assistance, and 205 people were hospitalized with different injuries, five of them are in intensive care units. One injured person died”. The gathered crowd was protesting over allegations of rigged elections that handed victories to parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Election results nullified

According to reports by local media, a total of 4,000 people took part in the rally in Bishkek. As per reports by AP, the Birimdik party received over 26 per cent of the votes. The Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party won over 24 per cent of the votes. Also, 3 more parties have passed the 7 per cent threshold to gain seats in the parliament. Due to the mass protests, officials in Kyrgyzstan nullified the results of a weekend parliamentary election, reports AP. Central Election Commission head Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency that the decision to cancel the results of Sunday’s vote was made in order to “prevent tension”.

A group of military and law enforcement officials said that they will urge the police and other security officials not to be brutal against people. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reportedly backed the opposition claiming that the Kyrgyz elections were held in a unfair manner by "credible allegations of vote-buying”. Klara Sooronkulova, leader of the Reforma opposition party, said “We all have witnessed a true lawlessness during the election campaign and the election day yesterday ... Pressure on the voters, intimidation of the voters, bribing”.

