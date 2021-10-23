Kyrgyzstan To Evacuate Around 300 Ethnic Kyrgyz Families From Afghanistan: Prez Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced on Saturday that his government plans to send back 300 ethnic Kyrgyz families to Kyrgyzstan from Afghanistan. During a press conference, Japarov stated that around 300 Kyrgyz families are looking for a new home and they will undoubtedly be provided with the required assistance. According to the Kyrgyzstan President, this will begin next year, as per a Sputnik report.

Thousands of ethnic Kyrgyz nationals live in Afghanistan's Pamir Mountains. During his April visit, the President stated that Pamir Kyrgyz's hardships have persistently plagued his thoughts. He also said that for a long time, he wanted to reintroduce them to their ancestral motherland, and now he is going to make it happen, according to Eurasianet. After the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban took over Kabul after an aggressive and swift push over Afghanistan government forces.

Nearly 200 Afghan students were safely evacuated from Kabul last week

Last week, under an ambitious plan led by the American University of Central Asia and the Kyrgyz government, nearly 200 Afghan students were safely evacuated from Kabul, escaping the Taliban's tightening hold on education. According to the university, women account for over 60% of all undergraduate and graduate students.

Jonathan Becker, interim president of the American University of Central Asia and head of the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College, led a team that organised the evacuation operation, according to PassBlue. Students who meet the requirements at the Central Asian university can earn a College diploma. Meanwhile, they are part of a generation of successful, young Afghan students who have been lost to a country in desperate need of education, while they pursue training in arts, science and other professions in Bishkek.

Prez Japarov asked about hosting a US airbase in Kyrgyzstan

Meanwhile, on Saturday, when Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov was asked about hosting a US airbase in Kyrgyzstan, he responded by saying that Russia's involvement in the country is enough, emphasising the fact that one base is enough for them. He further stated that the country does not want to play cat and mouse with powers by hosting two bases, according to Sputnik.

