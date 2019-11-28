Australia: Labor Bars Liberal Angus Taylor From Energy Conference Amidst Enquiry

While Australia's Energy Minister Angus Taylor's office is under investigation, the Labor Party has also barred him from attending International Energy Agency’s conference in Paris, and then United Nations-led climate talks in Madrid. Labor claims that Taylor's absence will be inappropriate from the Parliament and out of the country, amidst enquiry over allegedly doctored documents on November 28. The opposition has maintained its stance that Liberal's Taylor has more questions to answer and should remain in Australia.

Federal politics in Australia

Taylor on the other hand, said that the opposition is putting fuel security at risk by stopping him from talking to US officials about a potential deal to stabilise their reserves at the time of shortages. The opposition still believes he should be in the country during the final sitting week of the year while there is an investigation into documents used to attack the lord mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore. The federal politics in Australia have been dominated by the document controversy. The Greens in New South Wales referred to the Law Enforcement Conduct Commissioner (LECC), Mick Fuller after the commissioner had a conversation with Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison earlier this week.

David Shoebridge, Greens MP reportedly said that he referred the issue of dodgy documents with the LECC because it is a 'genuinely independent and non-partisan body' which would investigate 'these kinds of matters'. Shoebridge believes that there were two concerns rising from the conversation of Morrison with the commissioner. One, that Australian PM had a vested political interest in the police investigation failing to find any misconduct by Taylor and second, the personal relationship between Morrison and Fuller because they have been neighbours in Sydney. Australian PM even described Fuller as 'good bloke' in 2018.

However, Fuller stepped back on November 27 from having a personal bond with the Australian PM. Even though the investigation is still in the process to check if any minister of PM's staff has committed serious offences, Morrison referred to the questions raised against parliament as 'political games' being played by a leader of the opposition, who is more interested in 'drama'. On Thursday, after rejecting Taylor's request, he was also asked about the involvement in doctoring the documents, to which he replied by denying all claims.

(With inputs from agencies)