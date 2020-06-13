LAC Standoff: US Reiterates Support To India, Notes 'External Rebalancing Critical'

Amid escalating tensions between India and China over an array of issues, the United States has reiterated its support against Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty.

Alice G Wells, Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) took to Twitter to express the United States’ friendly relations with India and its support in pushing back China from meddling into India’s affairs.

External rebalancing is critical. At the end of the day, it will be the US that stands with India in pushing back against constant Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty. #USindia dosti #india https://t.co/FJki4dKW33 — Alice G Wells (@AliceGWells) June 13, 2020

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area.

Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim. However, the two countries held military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh peacefully.

China notes ‘positive consensus’

A meeting was held between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on June 6, in the Chushul-Moldo region. It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere.

Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.



Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship.

