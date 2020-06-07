MEA Statement On 5-hour India-China Talks Out; 'military & Diplomatic Engagement To Go On'

Issuing a statement a day after Corps Commander level talks were held in Moldo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation. The MEA added that any decision regarding the border issues will be taken in accordance with various bilateral agreements between India and China. It described the meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's PLA as a 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Thereafter, the sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, MEA said.

Here is the full statement:

In recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border.



A meeting was held between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on 6 June 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region. It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.



Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship.



Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Several rounds of talks

On Sunday, the talks between military commanders of India and China in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) concluded after 5 hours. The Indian delegation led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh is returning to Leh. This crucial meeting came after a breakthrough was not achieved despite nearly 10 rounds of talks between the two sides.



India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, three days before the talks, China appointed Lieutenant General Xu Qiling as the new commander for its Western Theatre Command Ground Force. The Western Theatre Command is a unit of the Chinese military that is responsible for guarding the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control with India.



