Lego Mocks Tesla With Its Own 'shatterproof' Truck Following The Company's Botched Event

Rest of the World News

Lego trolled Tesla with its own lego bricks "shatterproof" truck after Tesla's botched up November 21 launch event of its new electric Cybertruck in Los Angeles

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lego mocks Tesla with its own

Lego has joined in on the many trolling Tesla after its botched up launch event of its new electric Cybertruck in Los Angeles. Lego debuted its own "shatterproof" truck. Lego assembled a car with its widely popular interlocking plastic bricks and added plastic wheels to it to mock Tesla as their cyber track has been built with stainless steel used in rockets.

Lego trolls Tesla

The toy production company posted on its official Facebook page with a caption stating that evolution of the truck is here with a guaranteed shatterproof model.

Lego's post garnered more than 12,000 likes with one person commenting that the lego cyber track looked much better than Tesla's version of the electric cyber truck.

Read: Tesla Cybertruck Memes Will Make You Go ROFL With The 8-bit Nostalgia

Musk's stunt backfires

Tesla launched its first electric pickup truck on November 21 at an event in Los Angeles but things did not pan out well for co-founder Elon Musk. He called Tesla's head designer Franz von Holzhausen onto the stage to throw a big metal ball at the side window in order to showcase the strength of the vehicle's armoured glass windows. Musk's stunt backfired on him as the "armoured" glass windows were left with huge cracks.

Musk was apparently surprised by what had happened and said that the throw was maybe a little bit hard. According to reports, he told the audience that the windows had not cracked in tests that were previously conducted. Musk added that in the previous tests, they had literally thrown everything at the window including the kitchen sink and the armoured glass did not break.

Read: Miniature 'Pride': LEGOLAND New York Flaunts Its LGBTQ+ Pride By Hosting The 'smallest Pride Parade'

Musk responds to a fan

Responding to a fan's tweet, Musk stated that the impact of the sledgehammer resulted in a crack at the base of the glass because of which the steel ball did not bounce off the window and added that the next time he will use a metal ball first instead of using a sledgehammer.

Read: Lego Builds Its Own Foldable Pop-up Storybook To Poke Fun At Samsung Galaxy Fold And It's Hilarious!

Read: WATCH: 'Lego' Builds Their Very Own 'Lego Bugatti Chiron' And The Resemblance Is Uncanny!

(With inputs from agencies)

