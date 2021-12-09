Lego To Invest 7,500 Cr In Vietnam Factory To Meet Rising Demand For Its Toys In Asia

The Danish toy company, Lego is planning to develop a new production facility in Vietnam in order to meet rising Asian demand for its products. The company will invest more than $1 billion in the project, which will be located near Ho Chi Minh City, the country's primary business centre. As per the reports of BBC, Lego's chief operations officer Carsten Rasmussen said in a statement that they are very grateful for the Vietnamese government's cooperation in assisting them in achieving their objective to create the first carbon-neutral facility.

The site's construction is set to begin next year, with plans to match its energy use with solar panels on its roof and on a nearby farm. Vietnam is attempting to move its energy balance away from coal-fired power plants and toward renewables, particularly solar power. After opening a plant in China five years ago, this will be the Danish company's second factory in Asia, according to BBC. Since 2019, the company has experienced double-digit regional growth.

The company claimed that this allows them to adapt swiftly to variations in local consumer demand, shortens the supply chain, and decreases the environmental effect of transporting great distances, according to BBC. It is the most recent move in Lego's decade-long policy of locating manufacturing units near key customers, and it comes after companies throughout the world experienced global supply chain challenges during the coronavirus outbreak.

Experts believe that this move of Legos can serve as a lesson to other companies trying to get their products to customers. RSR Research's managing partner, Paula Rosenblum stated that they're doing exactly what they should have done a long time ago, according to BBC. However, the last two years have been difficult for certain global corporations operating factories in Vietnam.

Some logistics experts believe that Vietnam's previous struggles may assist the company to deal with similar obstacles in the future. Vietnam has become one of the best low-cost manufacturing alternatives to China because of its low cost, according to Nikkei Asia.

