Liberal National Club President Who Protested Against Drag Queens Dies

Wilson Gavin, head of Liberal National club that protested against drag queens on Sunday has died. International media reported it as a suicide after the actions of the club were swiftly condemned on social media by fellow students, advocates and Politicians. The UQ Liberal-National club claimed that their protest was to take a stand against corrosive gender ideology.

Attacked at Brisbane library

On Sunday, two drag queens were attacked in Brisbane library by a group of students belonging to a rightwing university of Queensland. Australian singer Jessica Origliasso took to Instagram to share the video saying that the incident had left her heartbroken and furious. In the video, protesters can be heard saying, “Drag queens are not for kids.”

The event which was hosted by drag queens Queeny and Diamond was organised by the rainbow families at the Brisbane square library. Queeny, whose real name is Johny Valkyrie took to Facebook to share that they have over five years of experience in community engagement, youth work, mentorship and activism. She also added that they are blue card registered and respected in the community before revealing that the protesters made vilifying comments against the lgbtq+ community.

The rainbow families said that their children were enjoying the event until the protest which was organised by UQ library national youth club broke out. Eventually, security and police were called. In past, the UQ Liberal National Club has been told by the LNP that they had been disendorsed by the party and told to desist from using the party's name and colours. The liberal National Councillor, Vicki Howard said this kind of behaviour would never be tolerated and that a small group of people involved in this will never be a part of the Liberal National Party(LNP). He also added that the storytelling represents the values of the Brisbane city council.

