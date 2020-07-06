'Liberate Hong Kong' Slogan Banned, Co-author Calls It Govt's 'biggest Mistake'

Authorities in Hong Kong have banned the slogan ‘Liberate Hong Kong: the revolution of our times'. However, the co-author of the slogan reportedly said that it is the worst mistake of their lives. The infamous slogan was created by ex localist leader Edward Leung, ousted lawmaker Baggie Leung and former member of party Youngspiration who asked to be known as J.

Gained fame in 2019

The slogan first gained popularity during the anti-extradition law movement in July 2019 in Sheung Wan. According to reports, on July 21, members of Edward Leung supporters were present when they began chanting "Liberate Hong Kong: the revolution of our times”. Following which the crowd responded affirmatively.

Speaking to international media reporters, J reportedly said that the government has made two mistakes by banning the slogans. Citing a quote from movie V for Vendetta, he said that the authorities have chosen enemies they cannot win against. He added that the protesters were ready to take a bullet for in the frontline. On the other hand, Hong Kong’s government has said that the slogan connotes "separatism and subversion" under the newly passed Hong Kong Security law.

In the latest development, books written by Hong Kong pro-democracy activists have been mysteriously disappearing from libraries across the city. According to reports, the disappearance of pro-democracy literature comes just days after the Chinese government passed the new national security law that has been called ‘draconian’ by many activists and countries around the world.

The new national security law imposed on the Asian financial hub will bring radical changes and give much more control to Beijing over the city than ever before. The Chinese authorities have pushed back against the criticism and have claimed that the new law is required in order to bring back stability after Hong Kong experienced almost a year of pro-democracy protests that began last year.

