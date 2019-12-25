Libya: Thousands In Tripoli Left Homeless Amid War, Political Crisis

Libya is currently going through a severe political and humanitarian crisis after the self-styled Libyan National Army, headed by Khalifa Haftar, launched a battle against the Tripoli’s U.N.-recognised government. Thousands of Tripoli residents have been displaced due to the shelling that started earlier this year targeting the outskirts of the Libyan capital. Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj had called upon the citizens to rally around him to fight the threat of rebels.

“I call upon you to rally around the project of a civil state and to show faith in our right to build a state, based on institutions, the rule of law and liberties,” Sarraj said.

Lack of necessary resources

More than 1,40,000 Libyans have reportedly fled their homes to take shelter at a safer place. Many of those displaced Libyan citizens have taken refuge in various abandoned buildings and even on streets. But their plight has been compounded by the unavailability of running water, electricity, and proper sewage pipeline. They complain that the government has provided no help, not even moral support, in these tough times.

In November, Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the Security Council that there is a need for intra-Libyan talks to reach a peaceful solution. “Seven and a half months into the conflict in Libya, given the recent dangerous escalation in the hostilities in and around Tripoli, we find ourselves ever more in a race against time to reach a peaceful solution that would spare many lives,” said Salamé.

The UNSMIL head had raised concerns about the civilian casualties and intensifying violence due to the growing involvement of mercenaries and fighters from foreign military companies. Salamé told the Security Council that arms embargo is being breached by vested interests to support different groups in the country and are shipping war materials continuously. He informed that drone technologies have been used in support of the Libyan National Army which led to more than 800 strikes.

(With inputs from agencies)