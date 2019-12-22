The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Turkey Approves Security, Military Cooperation Deal With Libya

Rest of the World News

Turkey parliament approved a military deal with the Libyan Government of National Accord. Earlier the country made a controversial deal on maritime jurisdiction

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Turkey

A security and military cooperation deal with Libya was approved by the Turkish parliament on December 21 allowing Turkey to widen its activities in the north African country. The agreement comes weeks after concluding a controversial deal on maritime jurisdiction. Libya has been facing unrest since a NATO-backed uprising ousted and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. In April, military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from fighters loyal to the UN-recognised GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. In its official Twitter handle, the parliament said that the proposal has become law after approval. 

Read: Libyan Army Gives Misrata 8 Days Deadline To Withdraw Its Fighters

Countries to exchange troops for training

Ankara is ready to send troops into Libya if requested by Tripoli but the current military agreement would not allow Turkish combatant forces to go to Libya told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the media. Both the countries will send military personnel and police for training and education purposes, informed senior Turkish officials to the Press. A separate mandate from the parliament would be needed by the Turkish government to deploy combat troops to Libya. The Turkey-Libya  MoU also covers increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, terrorism, the defence industry, and migration.

Read: Egypt Rejects Turkey-Libya Deal On Sea Rights, Security

Middle East countries support Libya

The Arab league stands against the cooperation of which Libya is a member. It wants Libya to end cooperation with Turkey following the Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish forces in October. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE support American-Libyan military officer Haftar and they all have tense or limited relations with Turkey and another GNA backer, Qatar. The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) approved the deal urging the five "friendly countries" to implement military deals to help it repel Haftar's forces. Libyan PM Sarraj HAS sent letters to Algeria, Britain, Italy, Turkey, and the United States.

Read: Turkey: Legislators Set To Approve Military Support Deal With Libya

Read: Fighting Rages Near Libya’s Capital Amid Push By Rebel Army

Read: Greece Sends Two Letters To United Nations Over Turkey-Libya Deal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAMI CASTLES HOPE
DEPOSITOR REACTS ON BOMBAY HC ORDER
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
PM MODI TAKES ON OPPOSITION
'BRING BACK DHONI': ECHO NETIZENS
DILJIT'S COMMENT ON KYLIE'S PIC