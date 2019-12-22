Turkey Approves Security, Military Cooperation Deal With Libya

A security and military cooperation deal with Libya was approved by the Turkish parliament on December 21 allowing Turkey to widen its activities in the north African country. The agreement comes weeks after concluding a controversial deal on maritime jurisdiction. Libya has been facing unrest since a NATO-backed uprising ousted and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. In April, military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from fighters loyal to the UN-recognised GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. In its official Twitter handle, the parliament said that the proposal has become law after approval.

Countries to exchange troops for training

Ankara is ready to send troops into Libya if requested by Tripoli but the current military agreement would not allow Turkish combatant forces to go to Libya told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the media. Both the countries will send military personnel and police for training and education purposes, informed senior Turkish officials to the Press. A separate mandate from the parliament would be needed by the Turkish government to deploy combat troops to Libya. The Turkey-Libya MoU also covers increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, terrorism, the defence industry, and migration.

Middle East countries support Libya

The Arab league stands against the cooperation of which Libya is a member. It wants Libya to end cooperation with Turkey following the Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish forces in October. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE support American-Libyan military officer Haftar and they all have tense or limited relations with Turkey and another GNA backer, Qatar. The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) approved the deal urging the five "friendly countries" to implement military deals to help it repel Haftar's forces. Libyan PM Sarraj HAS sent letters to Algeria, Britain, Italy, Turkey, and the United States.

