Lil Bub, One Of The Internet's Most Famous Cats Died Aged Eight

Instagram celebrity cat Lil Bub had passed away on December 1 at the age of eight, according to a post shared by her owner Mike Bridavsky, on her Instagram. The heartbreaking announcement read, "On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep".

Feline battled bone infection

According to the owner, the feline died after battling a bone infection. Lil Bub was rescued by Bridavsky in 2011 after she was found in an Indiana tool shed with the rest of her siblings and feral mother. According to the website, she had a "multitude of genetic anomalies.” She stayed kitten sized her entire life as she had an extreme case of dwarfism. Her limbs were comparatively smaller to the rest of her body and had trouble moving around. Her lower jaw was shorter than her upper jaw and she never had a full set of teeth.

Owner praises his pet

Her website has over 2.3 million Instagram followers and closes to 3 million Facebook subscribers in 8 years. Her owner described her as cheerful and full of love. Lil Bub’s owner highlighted the tiny cat's big accomplishments in the animal rescue world. Her owner said that she had made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare and in the lives of millions of people throughout the world. She has literally saved thousands of lives and she started the first national fund for special needs pets. He added that she has helped raise funds over $700,000 for animals in need.

