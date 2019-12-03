Taylor Swift Tells All On 'Cats' And Future Prospects In Acting

2019 has been a great year for the American Musician, Taylor Swift. She battled it out for her own music album with Scooter Brown, made history at the American Music Awards (AMAs) by winning 6 awards including the artist of the decade, beating the late Michael Jackson. She will be next seen in the British-American film 'Cats' which is due or release on December 20, 2019.

Taylor Swift Talks About Shooting For 'Cats' And Future In Acting

The musical fantasy is based on the musical of the same name by legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber. Taylor and Andrew came together for the British edition of Vogue as they spoke about the film. Taylor, in terms of collaboration, has written and performed 'Beautiful Ghosts' for the film. Andrew Lloyd Webber, on the other hand, composed the Cats musical in 1981 based on the 1939 poetry collection by T.S. Eliot.

Read: Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week, From Taylor Swift's Shimmer To Kim Kardashian's Florals

Read: Taylor Swift Dons The Best On Stage Outfits And These Are Our Favourite Picks

Taylor Swift, when asked about if she would be interested in acting in the future, said, "I have no idea. When I was younger, I used to get questions like, 'Where do you see yourself in 10 years?' I'd try to answer. As I get older, I'm learning that wisdom is learning how dumb you are compared to how much you are going to know."

She recently revealed about her experience shooting for 'Cats' and said, "I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I love how I felt I'd never get another opportunity to be like this in my life." She also revealed that she side by side also wrote and recorded her music album' Lover'.

She also admitted that she performed most of the songs in one take as she was touring at that point and soon went on to perform in 'Cats'. She said that it was easier for her to do it all in one go. "So a lot of that album is nearly whole takes. When you perform live, you're narrating and you're getting into the story and you're making faces that are ugly and you're putting a different meaning on a song every time you perform it", she added.

Read: Taylor Swift Shares An Emotion-filled Thank You After Stellar AMA Performance

Read:AMAs 2019: From Taylor Swift To Shawn Mendes, The Best Dressed Celebs At The AMAs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.