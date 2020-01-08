Kartik Aaryan Ditches Luxurious Car, Chooses Mumbai Auto To Arrives In Style

Kartik Aaryan is currently considered to be one of the most prominent stars among the young guns of the Bollywood film industry. The actor had a spree of hits in 2019 and is all set to surprise his fans soon in 2020.

The Lukka Chuppi actor has garnered quite a fan following and his followers are eager to know about all his upcoming projects.

Kartik Aaryan zips around in Mumbai in an auto

Recently the actor was snapped by the paparazzi outside Dinesh Vijan’s office. What surprised fans were that the actor did not arrive in any of his luxurious car but rather in a local auto-rickshaw. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star looked dashing as he stepped out of the auto-rickshaw.

Fans did not suspect and were caught by surprise upon seeing the actor step out of a local vehicle. He wore a baby blue and white striped sweatshirt and a pair of distressed denim. To complete the look, he paired it with cool sneakers that bought an extra charm to his overall attire.

The actor posed for pictures as he stepped out the vehicle and even waved hello to his fans standing close by. The actor is, however, no stranger to local rides. He once took a jetty filled with fans for the shoot of his film as reported by some fans pages of the actor.

On the work front, the actor is filming for the sequel of the famous 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is expected to go on floors on July 31 of this year. He is also roped in for shooting the romantic comedy Dostana 2. The film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

