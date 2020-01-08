The Debate
Kartik Aaryan Ditches Luxurious Car, Chooses Mumbai Auto To Arrives In Style

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen stepping out of an auto in Mumbai where fans were surprised to see him. Read further ahead to see pics and to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is currently considered to be one of the most prominent stars among the young guns of the Bollywood film industry. The actor had a spree of hits in 2019 and is all set to surprise his fans soon in 2020.

The Lukka Chuppi actor has garnered quite a fan following and his followers are eager to know about all his upcoming projects.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shares A Shirtless Selfie, Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Him Like A Boss

Kartik Aaryan zips around in Mumbai in an auto

Recently the actor was snapped by the paparazzi outside Dinesh Vijan’s office. What surprised fans were that the actor did not arrive in any of his luxurious car but rather in a local auto-rickshaw. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star looked dashing as he stepped out of the auto-rickshaw.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kartik Aaryan Russia (@kartikaaryan_rus) on

Also Read |  Kartik Aaryan Goes Under Major Transformation As He Begins Shoot For Dostana 2

Fans did not suspect and were caught by surprise upon seeing the actor step out of a local vehicle. He wore a baby blue and white striped sweatshirt and a pair of distressed denim. To complete the look, he paired it with cool sneakers that bought an extra charm to his overall attire.

Also Read |  Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan Have An Interesting Instagram Equation

The actor posed for pictures as he stepped out the vehicle and even waved hello to his fans standing close by. The actor is, however, no stranger to local rides. He once took a jetty filled with fans for the shoot of his film as reported by some fans pages of the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours

On the work front, the actor is filming for the sequel of the famous 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is expected to go on floors on July 31 of this year. He is also roped in for shooting the romantic comedy Dostana 2. The film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

 

 

