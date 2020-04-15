Amazon Founder's Ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos Overtakes Mukesh Ambani In Net Worth

While the coronavirus outbreak has led to unprecedented losses to major global businesses, the former wife of Amazon founder, MacKenzie Bezos surpassed India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani in global net worth. Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos still remains the wealthiest person in the world and added $24 billion to his earnings in 2020, and his wife, who owns at least four per cent stake of the company witnessed a spike in her wealth from $8.2 billion to $45.3 billion this year. The shares of online shopping platform spiked amid the global health crisis as most countries are under lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19.

According to Bloomberg wealth ranking, MacKenzie Bezos now comes on number 18 which is ahead of Indian billionaire business magnate, Ambani and Carlos Slim from Mexico. Followed by Jeff Bezos, comes the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who reportedly earned $10.4 billion in 2020. Moreover, as most organisations have shifted to teleworking and are using video conferencing application, Zoom, its founder Eric Yuan has added $7.4 billion to his wealth this year.

According to reports, the overall net worth of all 500 richest people in the world comes out to be $553 billion, which is plunged 20 per cent from its low on March 23. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak the world economy is struggling. However, Amazon CEO saw a spike in the company’s stock making his net worth to 138.5 billion.

Global Economy into deepest recession

Meanwhile, as the deadly coronavirus outbreak has now affected 210 countries around the world, the International Monetary Fund, on April 15, said that the pandemic is also pushing the global economy into its deepest recession. While speaking to international media reporters, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath warned that that pandemic has already cut world output by three per cent this year and it could get worse. She also informed that the downturn will slash $9 trillion from the world economy.

