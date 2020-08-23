Venezuela's Maduro Says Buying Missiles From Iran Will Be A 'good Idea'

On August 22, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that it would be a “good idea” to buy missiles from Iran. This announcement came after Colombia said Venezuela was considering such a plan amid growing ties between Caracas and Tehran. Reports suggest that Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez accused the Venezuela government of supplying armed groups in Colombia with weapons made in Russia and Belarus. If these claims hold ground, these developments are likely to infuriate the United States.

According to reports, in the month of May, Iran supplied gasoline to Venezuela in order to ease chronic shortages. This triggered alarm bells in Washington as the two countries expanded trade relations. Also, this undermined the aggressive US sanctions. During a televised broadcast with cabinet members, Maduro said, “It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us”. He instructed Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up as he said, “Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran”.

Colombian President on missile systems

As per reports, the Colombian President during a virtual event said international intelligence organisations that were allied with Colombia have informed of Nicola Maduro's great interest in acquiring medium and long-range missile systems from Iran. The Colombian President further claimed that the missile systems have not arrived in Venezuela but there has definitely been contact between relevant parties under the explicit instructions of Venezuela Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino. Colombia, like the United States, does not recognise the Maduro administration as Venezuela’s legitimate government and have thus branded him a dictator who is exercising powers illegally. Similarly, many countries have refrained from ties with Maduro’s government and had backed Juan Guaido's bid to leadership during 2019 upheaval.

(Image Credits: AP)