Venezuela: Ex-US Soldiers Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail Over Failed Coup To Oust Maduro

A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former United States Army Special Forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a failed coup to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro. According to international media reports, the former soldiers, Luke Denman and Airan Berry were found guilty of conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons, and terrorism.

The two ex-soldiers were among 13 people arrested in May as they attempted to enter Venezuela by sea from Colombia, as per reports. Venezuelan chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab, while taking to Twitter, said that Denman and Berry "admitted their responsibility for the facts". He added that the case will continue for dozens of others, who are accused of assisting the raid. Saab even shared images of vehicles, weapons, and identity documents.

According to reports, the United States President Donald Trump has denied accusations by Venezuela that he was behind the incident. However, the Venezuelan officials consider the two former soldiers as proof of their long-held claims that the US is set on overthrowing Maduro’s socialist government.

US to ‘win the freedom’ of ex-soldiers

The two former soldiers are reported to have confessed their involved in ‘Operation Gideon’, which was a plot to either kill Maduro or kidnap him and take him to the US. As per reports, the operation was launched from makeshift training camps in neighbouring Colombia.

Meanwhile, the recent incident has unleashed claims that the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido authorised ‘Operation Gideon’ through a signed agreement to carry out the attack. While Guaido denied any role in the plot, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly said that Washington would use all possible means to win the freedom of the recently arrested former soldiers.

The relations between the US and Venezuela have been tense for quite some time now. The Venezuelan President has repeatedly accused the US of manipulating political opposition and interfering in the country's internal affairs. Maduro believes that Washington is manipulating Guaido to steal the nation’s vast oil. Meanwhile, US and Guaido have blamed Maduro for Venezuela’s economic collapse.

