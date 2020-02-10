Major Airlines Suspend Operations In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Major airlines from across the world are suspending flights to China amid the outbreak of the deadly contagious virus that has claimed more than 900 lives in the east-Asian country. According to reports, some airlines have cancelled all flights to China, while some have cancelled few flights and routes. The temporary measure by the airlines is a response to tackle the outbreak of the virus as it is rapidly spreading across the globe.

Among the airlines that have cancelled all flights to China are Australian Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Egyptair, El Al Israel Airlines, Finnair, Iberia Airlines, Kenya Airways, Lion Air, Oman and Saudia, Saudi Arabia's state airline, Qatar Airways, Rwandair, United Airlines, Vietnam Airlines. Meanwhile, Air Canada, Air China, Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates and Etihad, Hainan Airlines, Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Philippine Airlines have cancelled some flights or have changed their usual routes to China until further notice.

Coronavirus outbreak

China is not only suffering from the deadly contagious virus but its economy has also taken a serious hit by the temporary ban imposed by airlines and countries advising people not to travel to the country until the disease is contained fully. China has claimed that they are battling the disease quite effectively has authorities in the country recently built a hospital in a record time of just eight days. China is also building another hospital in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus, to house patients infected by the disease.

According to reports, more than 40,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China as of February 10. US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the virus has already spread to 27 countries and may spread to other nations as well. United States President’s Coronavirus Task Force on Friday informed that the development of a vaccine is progressing well and it would hopefully be ready within three months. Media reports had earlier suggested that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Hubei province, where animals were being traded illegally.

