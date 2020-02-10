Coronavirus Outbreak: UK Calls Deadly Virus As 'serious And Imminent Threat'

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the United Kingdom health secretary on February 10 declared that the deadly SARS-like virus is a 'serious and imminent' threat to public health. According to international media reports, Britain claimed that they have recorded four cases of coronavirus and the British nationals have been flown back from Wuhan are being quarantined for 14 days. The death toll in China has also reached 908 with 3,052 additional cases confirmed by health authorities taking the overall number of cases to 40,171.

The Department for Health and Social Care in Britain reportedly said that the secretary of state has declared that the incidence of transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in the regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus. According to reports, the ministry has further also designated Arrowe Park Hospital and Kents Hill Park an an 'isolation' facility and Wuhan and Hubei province in China as an 'infected area'.

'Global Health Emergency'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation informed on Monday that it is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action in response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The forum, to be held on February 11-12 in Geneva, is organized in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness. The forum will bring together key players including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders pursuing 2019-nCoV critical animal health and public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations.

In order to tackle the spreading virus, WHO stated that the international community has further launched a $675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020. Earlier, WHO had also warned the international public health authorities that the Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease's pandemic nature enforced a global response to the outbreak.

The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

