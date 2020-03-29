Malala Yousafzai Cuts Her Own Fringe During Self-quarantine, Asks 'How Did I Do?'

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai recently took to Instagram to share her new experiment with her hairstyle while in self-quarantine. The 22-year-old revealed that she cut her own fringe and she posted a selfie on the social media platform. In the caption, Malala detailed her conversation with her hair and skincare expert Jonathan Van Ness and said that she was advised against trying new looks.

The caption of the post read, "Jonathan Van Ness: 'Don't try new lewks during quarantine.' Me: Cuts my own fringe. How did I do?”

READ: 'Only Friend I'd Skip School For': Malala Yousafzai On Meeting Greta Thunberg

Malala’s post has garnered thousands of comments and more than 290,000 likes. Even Jonathan Van Ness loved Malala’s new haircut as she commented saying, “You slayed it honey!”. Her post has received a lot of praises. From ‘gorgeous’ to ‘cute’ and ‘amazing’, her followers said that she did a great job with her hair. One user commented saying, “Gorgeous. Well done. By the end of this pandemic, everyone is going to have bangs”.

READ: Greta Thunberg Meets 'role Model' Malala Yousafzai At Oxford University

'Miss being outside'

Ever since coronavirus lockdown, Malala has been active on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, She even posted a photo of herself with a caption saying that she misses being outside with her friends. The 22-year-old is currently pursuing her master's degree from the University of Oxford, UK.

The caption of the post read, “I miss being outside and with my friends. I know a lot of students are missing school today — but you can still be productive and have fun at home! Go to my stories to see what I’ve been up to and tell me how you’re spending your time away from school”.

READ: 'The News Is True': Pak Confirms Escape Of Taliban Terrorist Who Justified Malala Shooting

Malala is studying politics, philosophy, and economics at the university's Lady Margaret Hall. She has become a household name for standing up for women’s education. She was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for all girls to be allowed in school.

Back in 2014, Malala also became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education. Malala has also become the global symbol of the resilience of women in the face of all odds.

READ: Malala Yousafzai's Shooter Escapes Pakistan Prison, Releases Audio Clip