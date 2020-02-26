Greta Thunberg Meets 'role Model' Malala Yousafzai At Oxford University

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg met human rights activist Malala Yousafzai during the former's visit to Oxford University. According to reports, Greta met Malala while on a visit to Oxford for a talk with students about science, voting, the limits of protest, divestment and real zero vs net zero. Malala who is currently studying politics, philosophy, and economics at the university's Lady Margaret Hall shared a picture on Instagram where she just simply thanked Greta.

Greta meets Malala

Malala also took to her Twitter handle to share the picture where she humourously wrote, "She's the only friend I'd skip school for." While Greta Thunberg posted the picture with Malala on social media and added, "So...today I met my role model. What else can I say?"

Jennifer Cassidy, a lecturer at the university took to her Twitter handle to share the picture with an inspiring message that read, "Two powerful young women standing for justice, truth and equality for all."

Reason unlimited why I love this place. I walk out my door, up one street and see @Malala and @GretaThunberg talking outside. Two powerful young women standing for justice, truth and equality for all. So many, are so grateful, for all that you do. Keep shining bright.



📸: Malala pic.twitter.com/vCZaFfSTXx — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 25, 2020

Greta Thunberg shot to fame in 2018 after she missed school to protest against climate change outside the Swedish parliament. She has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for two consecutive times, 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, Malala Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014 when she was just 17. Malala was shot by a Taliban fighter in 2012 while she was travelling home from school after she criticised the extremist rule in her home town in Pakistan.

