'Only Friend I'd Skip School For': Malala Yousafzai On Meeting Greta Thunberg

Human rights activist Mala Yousafzai has said on February 25 that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is her only friend she would consider skipping school for. Both women met at the Britain's University of Oxford on Tuesday and also posed for a photo together. Thunberg called Malala, who is also a student at the same university, as her “role model”. The 17-year-old environmentalist is currently in the UK to join the school strike in Bristol on February 28.

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

Read - Greta Thunberg Meets 'role Model' Malala Yousafzai At Oxford University

Thunberg also talked to students at the University of Oxford about science, voting, the limits of protest and divestment among other issues. According to reports, Malala is studying politics, philosophy, and economics at the university's Lady Margaret Hall and even shared a picture with Thunberg by simply saying “thank you”. Jennifer Cassidy, a lecturer at the university also called both women as “powerful” and lauded them for “standing for justice, truth, and equality for all”.

So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

Read - 'The News Is True': Pak Confirms Escape Of Taliban Terrorist Who Justified Malala Shooting

Youngest recipient of Nobel Peace Prize

Both, Thunberg and Malala, have become a household name for standing up for major global issues, climate change and women's education. The 17-year-old had skipped her school in Sweden to protest against the climate crisis and Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for all girls to be allowed education in school.

In 2014, Malala also became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education. Malala has also become the global symbol of the resilience of women in the face of all odds. Moreover, Thunberg is also nominated for the same prize in 2019 and 2020. Both women got the chance to discuss their activism on Tuesday and the college's master, Alan Rusbridger shared a picture of Thunberg and said that he was honoured to have met her.

Honoured to host @gretathunberg at @lmhoxford today. grateful she found time to talk to some of our students about science, voting, the limits of protest, divestment, real zero v net zero, and much more pic.twitter.com/FjcNEQDTci — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) February 25, 2020

Read - Greta Thunberg Attends At Fridays For Future Demo

Read - Scientists Name Newly-discovered Species Of Snail After Greta Thunberg