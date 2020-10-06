Malaysia PM Self-isolates As Cabinet Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin, on October 5, said that he will self-isolate himself after he learned that a minister from his cabinet had tested positive for coronavirus. As per AP reports, the PM came in close contact with the cabinet minister and the infections in the country surged a record high. In addition, Muhyiddin chaired a meeting on October 3 and the same was attended by Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who confirmed on Monday that he has been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Health Ministry warns second wave

As per reports, the health ministry in Malaysia has warned that the country is facing a resurgence of COVID cases over the past few weeks and new clusters have emerged in the state due to an increase in travel to the eastern Sabah region, a virus hotspot, for state elections held last month. Malaysia confirmed a record high of 432 cases on Monday taking the country's overall tally to 12,813 with 137 fatalities. At least half of the infected persons were from a prison in a northern state, and 130 were reported in Sabah.

As reported by Associated Press, Muhyiddin had said in a statement that he underwent virus test every two weeks since April. He further added that after returning from campaigning in Sabah, he had tested three times since September 22 and all the results were negative. However, he said that keeping in mind the health safety protocols he will quarantine himself and will work from home until October 16. He also added that all those who came in close contact with Zulkifli at the meeting will have to undergo compulsory quarantine.

As per local reports, national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador was also present in the meeting and it was reported that he will isolate himself even though he tested negative. Other attendees included several ministers the armed forces chief and the health director-general. Moreover, Zulkfili apologized in a Facebook post urging everyone who attended the event to undergo COVID tests. Local media reports claim that religious minister Zulkfili visited two states and attended a number of events including at mosques and universities after returning from Sabah on September 24.

According to the AP reports, the government on Monday said that more areas in Sabah, including the state capital Kota Kinabalu will witness lockdown and 122 schools will be shut to curb the spread of coronavirus. Malaysia resumed its economic activities in June after nearly three months of lockdown. The country has reported its economy contracted 17% in the last quarter in its worst downturn since the global financial crisis.

Image/Inputs: AP