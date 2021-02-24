Malaysia Rolls Out Coronavirus Vaccination Drive, PM Yassin Receives First Jab

Malaysia on February 24 launched its COVID-19 inoculation programme, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin taking the first jab. The rollout will be the “biggest immunisation program” in the country’s history, targeting over 26 million residents. PM Yassin was the first to be given the vaccine, developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and German Partner BioNTech, as part of government efforts to reassure people of the vaccine’s safety.

According to Nikkei Aisa, Yassin received the first dose at an immunization centre in the administrative capital, Putrajaya. The country’s Health Department Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah, who became the face of Malaysia’s coronavirus fight last year, also received his first dose on Wednesday. As per reports, in the initial phase between now and April, 500,000 medical workers and non-medical front-line staff are to be immunized, following which phases will come for everyone else who registers for the voluntary and government-paid shot.

It is worth noting that Malaysia has secured over 66 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from five producers, which is more than enough to cover the country’s entire population of around 32 million. The Malaysian officials, however, are only aiming to inoculate 80 per cent by February 2022, and only the Pfizer shot has Health Ministry approval. As of Wednesday, the country has reportedly received over 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with a full order of 32 million to trickle in throughout the year.

Free vaccine to millions of foreign workers

Malaysia is also offering free vaccinations to millions of foreign workers under the National Immunisation Programme. The officials had said that the free vaccination drive will include diplomats, expatriates, students, foreign spouses and their children, and foreign workers, as well as UN High Commissioner for Refugees cardholders. They even added that the government has agreed to provide vaccines free for undocumented foreigners.

According to a press note, the COVID-19 vaccine supply access guarantee committee said that the move to vaccinate the group is deemed necessary in order to achieve herd immunity. It added that the decision to give free vaccinations is due to Malaysia’s adequate supply of vaccines, which is more than the number of Malaysians who are eligible to receive it. Further, it added that foreigners have become a part of the community to the nation’s economy.

