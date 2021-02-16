Malaysia To Deport 1,200 Burmese Citizens Despite Ongoing Political Instability

Malaysia is preparing to deport 1,200 Burmese migrants to their home country despite the ongoing political instability caused by the recent military coup. The United Nations refugee agency has voiced concern regarding the Malaysian government's decision to repatriate migrants. However, the Malaysian government has assured that it is not deporting people at risk of persecution such as Muslim Rohingya refugees, including those who hold UNHCR cardholders.

The UNHCR on Tuesday said there may be vulnerable women and children in the group of people being deported to Myanmar. Malaysia''s immigration chief, Khairul Dzaimee Daud has said that those who don't have proper documentation or have overstayed in the country are the only ones being sent back. The migrants will be deported on a Myanmar Navy ship on February 23.

"We are concerned that there remains in detention in Malaysia a number of people, including vulnerable women and children, who may be in need of international protection but whose claims have not been verified and thus do not have the requisite UNHCR documentation," the UNHCR said in a statement on Tuesday.

Myanmar's political instability

Myanmar is currently witnessing political turmoil with widespread protests taking place against the recent military coup. Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 and detained several political leaders. The military junta cited "rigged elections" as the reason for the coup, however, experts suggest the November elections were fair and legitimate. The coup has garnered condemnation from all over the world, with the international community demanding the immediate release of all political prisoners and restoration of democracy.

(With inputs from AP)

