Malaysia: Worsening flood kills six, displaces over 46,000 people

Worsening floods in several Malaysian states have displaced as many as 46,000 people with over 12,487 families being sheltered in 426 flood relief centres, country’s Department of Social Welfare said on January 8. The Southeast Asian nation has been hit with severe floods following rainfall beginning January 1. The Malaysian meteorological department has issued a severe warning that the heavy rainfall would continue till January 12.

Six dead

As of the afternoon of Friday, December 8, several states including Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perek and Johor have been battered by strong downpours with Pahang being the worst affected amongst all. According to data released by the department, over 26,250 people have been emergency evacuated from these states. At least, six people have died as of now including a 19-year-old girl whose boat capsized in one the flooded rivers.

Guys pls help pray for malaysia 🥺 we’ve been getting non stop rain these few days and many states are affected by the flood. My parents should fly this morning to borneo but was held bcs of flood- pic.twitter.com/ijqATbCKiA — Nad wants furry Henry (@jongjinsbeanie) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Malaysian government has declared a state of emergency to stop the bi-election scheduled for this month. The vote declared in the states of Gerik and Sabah, was planned to be held on January 16. However, it was rescheduled after one of them witnessed a steep rise in infections.

In a statement, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stated that the king had assented to request to impose an emergency on both constituencies. As per the health officials, the Bugaya constituency in Sabah on Borneo, with its unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, has now become the epicentre of the country’s third wave of infection and Gerik constituency in Perek state. The government had previously imposed an emergency in another part of Sabah to block bi-cameral elections.

Malaysia is now struggling with the flood, this happened around this week,,,,, pray for us over here 🥺🙏#Wartalkwithfan

@warwanarat

pic.twitter.com/YA0ElKhQ3e — yu (ทีมวอร์ชอบก่อน) (@_yusiology) January 7, 2021

