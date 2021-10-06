Mali Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Macron's 'unfriendly' Remark

A fresh tension erupted between Mali and France after French President Emmanuel Macron made an "unfriendly" remark on Mali. The Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, summoned France's ambassador to register their disappointment over Macro's statement on Tuesday, October 5. The Mali government expressed displeasure over Macron's remarks and announced a strong protest against the French government.

According to a report published by Sputnik, Mali's foreign affairs ministry issued a statement expressing outrage and condemnation and saying these types of remarks may harm the development of friendly relations between the two states. The French authorities were also asked to show restraint and a constructive approach based on mutual respect to fight against Islamic terrorists in the Sahel region. On Tuesday, Macron said that terrorists based in the Sahel region did not seize power in Mali due to the presence of the French Army, which sparked disputes between the two countries.

Mali Foreign Ministry expresses outrage over Macron's 'unfriendly' remark

Communiqué du Ministère des Affaires étrangères et de la Coopération internationale. pic.twitter.com/SjzWf83dAZ — Ministère des Affaires étrangères du Mali (@MaliMaeci) October 5, 2021

On the other hand, Mali's Prime Minister also accused Paris of abandoning its military force in the joint operation against Islamist terrorists. A week ago, Macron rejected the claim and questioned the legitimacy of the Malian regime since the country witnessed two coups in just one year. Both France and Mali are witnessing an armed uprising in the Sahel region. Meanwhile, Paris is also seeing that its influence in the region is being challenged, particularly by Russian forces. France's reduced influence in the region under Barkhane's operation is the major cause of tension between neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, Mali's year-old junta leader, Assimi Giota, is aiming to recruit mercenaries from Russia’s private Wagner company, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to prevent Russian forces from entering the Sahel region, citing the arrangement as incompatible.

Mali-France relations

Paris has also warned the Malian government that they will withdraw their troops completely from the country if the Mali Junta deploys Russian forces. Over the years, violence and the presence of armed militants in the Sahel regions have increased. Violence in the arid land adjoining the southern edge of the Sahara Desert has drastically increased despite the presence of thousands of United Nations troops.

Image: AP