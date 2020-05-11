Malta Diplomat Resigns After Comparing Angela Merkel To Hitler In A Facebook Post

Maltese diplomat resigned after comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler who proliferated anti-semitism and ordered the killings of hundreds of thousands of Jews during his regime. Michael Zammit Tabona, Malta's ambassador to Finland, reportedly wrote on his Facebook page that Merkel has “fulfilled” Hitler’s dream.

“Seventy-five years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler's dream! To control Europe,” wrote the diplomat in a Facebook post which was later deleted.

Malta’s Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo told a local daily that Germany would receive an apology and that he had instructed the diplomat to remove the comment immediately after receiving the information. The ambassador, who is reported to be a political appointee and not a career diplomat, has not made any comments on the controversial post.

75th anniversary

The reason behind the remark is still not clear but it came when Germany commemorated 75th anniversary of the end of Nazi regime during World War II. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had said during the commemorations speech that Germans feel “gratitude” for the Nazi defeat in World War II that liberated the country, preserving freedom and democracy.

