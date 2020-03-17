Amazon Stops Sale Of Most Editions Of Hitler’s 'Mein Kampf' And Many Nazi Propaganda Books

Amazon Inc has banned the sale of most editions of Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto Mein Kampf and many Nazi propaganda books from its store after decades of campaigning by Holocaust charities. As per international news media reports, booksellers were informed in the recent days that they would no longer be allowed to sell a number of Nazi-authored books on the website.

The list obviously includes Hitler's autobiographical creed, and it also includes children's books designed to propagate antisemitic ideas among children. The ban will reportedly impact the main editions of Mein Kampf produced by mainstream publishers such as London-based Random House and India’s Jaico.

Campaign to stop selling Nazi material

Holocaust education charities and Jewish groups have campaigned since the late 1990s to stop Amazon from selling copies of Mein Kampf, as per reports. On the other hand, many retailers had defended the right of free speech and the need for students to understand Hitler’s thinking when it comes to selling a book that is legal to publish.

Most of the Nazi Publications are easily available to download for free from other websites. As per reports, dozens of cheap Kindle eBook editions of Mein Kampf have also been deleted from Amazon’s listings along with Hitler's Amazon author page, which encouraged individuals to follow for author updates and for information on new releases.

The various editions of Mein Kampf have had thousands of Amazon reviews, with many individuals giving the book five stars. Some other Nazi publications including the children’s book The Poisonous Mushroom penned by Nazi publisher Julius Streicher who was later executed for crimes against humanity after running the Nazi Der Stürmer newspaper have also been recently removed from Amazon’s listings. The spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately comment on what had prompted the effective ban on Mein Kampf, and the book listings were simply replaced by a picture of a dog.

