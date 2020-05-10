Amid Covid Crisis, Russia Holds Mega Fireworks Display To Celebrate Nazi Germany's Defeat

Fireworks lit the night sky in Moscow, Russia as a part of the 75th Victory Day celebrations of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Russia's mega fireworks display was organized to celebrate the 75th year of the defeat of the Axis Powers in the Second World War. The usual military parade has been rescheduled to a date later this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Russia's neighbour Belarus held a full-scale military procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

As per Worldometer, Russia has recorded almost 199,000 Covid cases, with 1,827 deaths so far.