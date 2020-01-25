The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Video: Mama Fox Feeds Baby Koalas Separated From Their Mothers In Bushfires

Rest of the World News

A video shared by Twitter user Adarsh Hegde portrays a heart-warming gesture by a fox who is seen feeding the hungry koala infants who had lost their mother.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mama Fox

A video of a fox mothering baby koalas in Australia has rekindled the prospect of recovery and nurturing of the survivors in the scorched swaths of lands from the deadly bushfire. A video shared by Twitter user Adarsh Hegde portrays a heart-warming gesture by a fox who is seen feeding the hungry koala infants who had lost their mother in the bushfire tragedy.

Many animal infants lost their mothers

The caption of the video explained that many animal infants had lost their mothers in the raging fire in Australia and the fox nurturing them is a fine example of humanity. The 30-second video depicted a serene fox feeding a group of hungry baby koalas in the forest.

The fox waits patiently until the infants have satisfied their hunger and a loving gesture. Twitter had some of the incredible responses that cherished the care projected by the lactating mother fox for the babies regardless of their origin. The internet users called out the fox’s behaviour as humanly and said that animals were, in fact, more compassionate than humans.

Read 338-foot Pizza Cooked By Italian Restaurant To Raise Fund For Australia Firefighters

Read Serena Williams Wins Twitterati Over With Koala Bear Nail Art Post Australian Bushfires

Dogs rescued seven koala survivors

Last week, the internet had become a fan of the rescue dogs Missy and Taz who reportedly rescued seven koala survivors by sniffing them out of Australia’s deadly bushfires. The pair of springer spaniels were deployed by The World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) group, in partnership with environmental consultants OWAD Environment in the koala habitat impacted areas of Queensland Southern Downs, Maryvale, worse affected by the bushfires.

Australia's Victoria state government had announced earlier that more funding was on the way to help vulnerable wildlife affected by recent devastating wildfires. Zoos and animal hospitals have been inundated with injured wildlife following the wildfires.

Read Google Data Shows Interest In Climate Change Rose Since Australian Bushfires

Read Australia Confirms 3 Virus Cases In New South Wales

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
MOVED BY THE WARMTH: BRAZIL PREZ
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
VVS LAXMAN THANKS PM MODI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA