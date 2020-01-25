Video: Mama Fox Feeds Baby Koalas Separated From Their Mothers In Bushfires

A video of a fox mothering baby koalas in Australia has rekindled the prospect of recovery and nurturing of the survivors in the scorched swaths of lands from the deadly bushfire. A video shared by Twitter user Adarsh Hegde portrays a heart-warming gesture by a fox who is seen feeding the hungry koala infants who had lost their mother in the bushfire tragedy.

Many animal infants lost their mothers

The caption of the video explained that many animal infants had lost their mothers in the raging fire in Australia and the fox nurturing them is a fine example of humanity. The 30-second video depicted a serene fox feeding a group of hungry baby koalas in the forest.

The fox waits patiently until the infants have satisfied their hunger and a loving gesture. Twitter had some of the incredible responses that cherished the care projected by the lactating mother fox for the babies regardless of their origin. The internet users called out the fox’s behaviour as humanly and said that animals were, in fact, more compassionate than humans.

A Fox allows itself to feed Koala Babies in Australia. In #AustraliaBushfires babies have lost their mothers & many mother animals have lost their little ones. This is fine example of Humanity 🙂🙏@ShefVaidya @rvaidya2000 @ranganaathan @MercyForAnimals @AgentSaffron @upma23 pic.twitter.com/A15xJO8F3f — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshhgd) January 25, 2020

Dogs rescued seven koala survivors

Last week, the internet had become a fan of the rescue dogs Missy and Taz who reportedly rescued seven koala survivors by sniffing them out of Australia’s deadly bushfires. The pair of springer spaniels were deployed by The World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) group, in partnership with environmental consultants OWAD Environment in the koala habitat impacted areas of Queensland Southern Downs, Maryvale, worse affected by the bushfires.

Australia's Victoria state government had announced earlier that more funding was on the way to help vulnerable wildlife affected by recent devastating wildfires. Zoos and animal hospitals have been inundated with injured wildlife following the wildfires.

Greatness of "MOTHERHOOD" — naresh (@nareshavari_) January 25, 2020

Let's call it compassion, nowadays humanity is a joke. — ASHOK KUMAR (@iamdakbabu) January 25, 2020

This is how we should live peace and empathy — krinal pandav (@krisurpand) January 25, 2020

