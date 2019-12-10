Man Calls Hasan Minhaj 'anti-indian', Then Takes Photo With Him

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is a popular political comedy show which talks about the importance of Asian American voters in the US Presidential elections. It was during a shoot of an episode when the host Hasan Minhaj reached out to people of Asian communities and was accused of being 'anti-Indian'. A man dressed in a colourful traditional dress with tri-coloured turban tells Minjah that he does not respect Indians and he should respect Modi, India and Hindus. The man further also added that he is ashamed to say that Minhaj is from Sacramento.

'From anti-Indian to bonding'

The 32-second-video clip shared by the stand-up comedian himself has taken over the internet by storm as the video took a sudden turn. When Minhaj asks the middle-aged man if they can take a photo together, the man happily accepts and says, “Even though we have a difference of opinion, he is a good guy”. Minhaj shared the video on Twitter with a caption “Indian political discourse” and has received thousands of likes and views. Many netizens have also reacted to the clip and called it, “From anti-Indian to bonding over the shame of Sac town in 30 seconds”.

Indian political discourse in 2019. pic.twitter.com/RdQkP7WwlT — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) December 9, 2019

5 years ago this would've ended in blows....the discourse is much better now 😜 https://t.co/xmPbukYsps — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 10, 2019

My god what’s his internal monologue I must know — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) December 10, 2019

@TwinklingTania this was my favorite when he wanted to take a picture with him then ended up being friends with his family 😂 — Luxe Progressive (@luxeprogressive) December 10, 2019

This was my favorite part of the show. He sounded like every uncle I know. Insults you and then wants a selfie. I wish you put the part where he came over for Thanksgiving and WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/T2Sm62diTx — iandi (@eye_and_i) December 10, 2019

