Man Claims To Slice Books To Make Them 'portable', Netizens Unimpressed

A man in the UK recently took to Twitter to question people if they, like him, slice their books in half to make them more portable. Alex Christofi, who is a London-based writer and editor was called a ‘Book Murderer’ by a colleague after he revealed his technique of carrying large books. Following the remark, he took to social media to post images of three books which were cut into half in a bid to find like-minded people.

Yesterday my colleague called me a 'book murderer' because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT — Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

Netizens left disgruntled

However, his unique practice did not go well with netizens who weren’t too impressed by his ‘Literature Life Hack’

I've seen some terrible things on this website but this is by far the worst.@metpoliceuk I would like to report a crime. https://t.co/PRdbfD7TCz — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) January 21, 2020

Real sick psycho shit going on here https://t.co/zJTQ3myjJ2 — Herman Miéville (@mnurkic) January 21, 2020

I dog-ear pages, underline bits, write notes, drop sauce on them and take them in the bath. But you, madam, need to get in the bin — Harriet Marsden (@harriet1marsden) January 21, 2020

The first time I’ve seen one of these tweets where it’s genuinely something I can’t imagine anyone else does https://t.co/xi5GFvPmcg — Darren Richman (@darrenrichman) January 21, 2020

I'm calling the cops https://t.co/JZ9NUiVCPK — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) January 21, 2020

The only reason this doesn't work for Infinite Jest is that there is a novel's worth of material in the endnotes, which are constantly referenced throughout, so if you don't have the second half to turn to as you go, you miss it. https://t.co/1SBVYhc85w — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) January 21, 2020

People often confuse the words "travesty" and "tragedy."



A travesty is a grotesque or debased likeness or imitation.



A tragedy is a lamentable, dreadful, or fatal event or affair.



E.g. One might call a half book a travesty and a tragedy.https://t.co/MrckEl8MnX https://t.co/tKSqWXaSIH — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 21, 2020

Some even came up with their own versions.

Yesterday my colleague called me a 'laptop murderer' because I cut my computer in half to make it more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/lEBc2mB6yz — dan hett (@danhett) January 21, 2020

I do the same with really long dvds! https://t.co/neubIymvjQ pic.twitter.com/s6mHgrKdlZ — PJ Holden (@pauljholden) January 21, 2020

