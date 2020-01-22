The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Man Claims To Slice Books To Make Them 'portable', Netizens Unimpressed

Rest of the World News

Man recently took to Twitter to question people if they, like him, slice their books in half to make them more portable. Netizens were left disgruntled.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

A man in the UK recently took to Twitter to question people if they, like him, slice their books in half to make them more portable. Alex Christofi, who is a London-based writer and editor was called a ‘Book Murderer’ by a colleague after he revealed his technique of carrying large books. Following the remark, he took to social media to post images of three books which were cut into half in a bid to find like-minded people. 

Netizens left disgruntled

However, his unique practice did not go well with netizens who weren’t too impressed by his ‘Literature Life Hack’ 

Read: Book On Ghosn Case To Be Suspended

Read: Winfrey Chooses The Novel American Dirt For Her Book Club

Some even came up with their own versions.

Read: Jaipur Man Strangles Wife To Death For Her Obsession With Facebook: Details

Read: Apple MacBook With Touchscreen Support Could Be Present In The New Apple MacBook Pro!

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA