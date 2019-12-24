Video Of Tiger 'attacking' Young Boy At Dublin Zoo Has Left Netizens Furious

A video that captured a tiger 'attacking' a young boy at the Dublin Zoo as the child posed for a photo for his dad has become an internet sensation. However, the tiger's pounce was prevented by a wall of glass between the two. As soon as the video was released by the seven-year-old boy's father, many Twitter users were fascinated by the clip. They even noted that the tiger froze when the boy turned to look at the animal before instantly charging when the child turned back around for the photo. Many netizens were also furious as they complained that the boy's dad spotted the tiger yet told his son to stay for the video.

My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g — RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019

READ: Baby Refuses To Come Out Of Skee-ball Machine, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

'Teasing animals is going to backfire'

In the video, the father of the young boy can be heard saying, “Sean stay”. The video has received around 40,000 likes and has been retweeted 9,000 times. The tweet has further triggered a debate amongst the netizens about zoos. In an interview with an international media outlet, Rob Costello, Sean's dad said that he kind of twigged that something was about to happen. He further added, the attack, however, didn't faze Sean. Instead the seven-year-old got a laugh. Costello also said that as much as there's a bit of laugh, it is also quite sad as well as there's great conservation that happens in zoos around the world, but the animals are obviously captive as well.

This is why I don't like zoos. I'm all for animals living in their natural habitat. The parents had to see that Tiger coming. They should have removed him from in front of that glass. These animals are natural predators. There is nothing funny about this... — Sherry Jones #RESISTER (@sjr2009) December 23, 2019

Not funny. If that glass broke, and that child killed, guaranteed the parents would sue the zoo and they’d put that tiger down for doing what tigers do. — Camille DeSantis (@C_DeSantis) December 23, 2019

This is quite dangerous for the tiger. There is a high risk of loosing teeth, fracturing jaw or other blunt force trauma injuries. — Nostra-Tomas (@No_Jimbo) December 23, 2019

READ: 'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style': Netizens Hail 2011 World Cup Win As Best Memory Of Decade

One of these days this little game they play teasing the animals is going to backfire and ish is going to hit the fan when that glass breaks — Rez (@Loopthefox) December 23, 2019

The last time I went to the zoo was in 2005 and I promised myself I would never take my children there again. It’s actually terribly cruel and the orangutans were looking at me like I should be freeing them. Never again 😥 — Extra Cream and Sugar 🇮🇪🦅🇮🇹 (@PhillyEaglesGrl) December 23, 2019

Of course they did. When the kid turns back around after seeing the tiger stalking, the parents told him to "stay". I loathe people. — Enchanted Harlot (@darladarko) December 23, 2019

READ: MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Woos Netizens By Singing Malayalam Song In This Adorable Video

READ: Netizens Troll PCB Chairman Mani After He Claims Pakistan's Security Better Than India's