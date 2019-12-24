The Debate
The Debate
Video Of Tiger 'attacking' Young Boy At Dublin Zoo Has Left Netizens Furious

Rest of the World News

A video that captured a tiger 'attacking' a young boy at the Dublin Zoo as the child posed for a photo for his dad has become viral and left netizens furious.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video that captured a tiger 'attacking' a young boy at the Dublin Zoo as the child posed for a photo for his dad has become an internet sensation. However, the tiger's pounce was prevented by a wall of glass between the two. As soon as the video was released by the seven-year-old boy's father, many Twitter users were fascinated by the clip. They even noted that the tiger froze when the boy turned to look at the animal before instantly charging when the child turned back around for the photo. Many netizens were also furious as they complained that the boy's dad spotted the tiger yet told his son to stay for the video. 

'Teasing animals is going to backfire'

In the video, the father of the young boy can be heard saying, “Sean stay”. The video has received around 40,000 likes and has been retweeted 9,000 times. The tweet has further triggered a debate amongst the netizens about zoos. In an interview with an international media outlet, Rob Costello, Sean's dad said that he kind of twigged that something was about to happen. He further added, the attack, however, didn't faze Sean. Instead the seven-year-old got a laugh. Costello also said that as much as there's a bit of laugh, it is also quite sad as well as there's great conservation that happens in zoos around the world, but the animals are obviously captive as well. 

Published:
