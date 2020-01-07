Man Transforms His Bathroom By Sticking 5,500 1p Coins To Floor

A dad came up with a great idea to transform his bathroom in an inexpensive way by sticking £55 ($73) worth of 1p coins which is exactly 5,500 pennies to the floor. His daughter shared the picture of the bathroom in the DIY On A Budget Official Facebook group and explained that her dad had glued thousands of coins to the floor. She added that her dad poured epoxy resin over the top of the floor to give a fresh look, while also protecting the coins from water or from tarnishing.

Netizens applaud the creativity

She said the entire process took around a day to dry up. She further added that her father painted the bathroom dark grey to give it a good finish and sleek look. Facebook users seemed to love the simple and effective project. One user wrote,

"Absolutely brill. All that hard work has paid off." A second user wrote, "Well as long as you're in that house, he can never say he hasn't got a penny to his name... There is £55 under his trotters. But I like it. Looks great."

Man glued coins at his barbershop

In a similar incident, another man from Birmingham decided to decorate his barbershop with pennies. He used a total of around 70,000 1p coins to line their floor and it took a long time. Brett Davies and his team glued £700 ($920) worth of 1p coins on the floor of the barbershop. He said he took it upon himself to complete the job all by himself and that it took over six weeks to get it done.

Earlier this week, a man from Cornwall turned the wood from an old show rack into an interactive stair gate for his son. He painted the wood and added toys and things he could touch and play with to keep him entertained.

